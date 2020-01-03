Jeanette Council, 60, of Paris entered into eternal rest on Dec. 25, 2019. at her home surrounded by family and friends.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Paul Baptist Church, with Dr. Shay Bills serving as eulogist and pastor. Bishop Connice Mayes will officiate services. Interment will follow to Restlawn Garden Cemetery with Maxey Funeral Home in charge of services.
Jeannette Council was born on Oct. 13, 1959, to the parentage of the late Bettye Lou Council-King and Bo Fuller. She was a 1978 graduate of Paris High School. She was a
former employee of Phillips Lighting Company. She was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor Shay Bills.
Loved Ones Who Remain are, daughters, LaKika Grigsby and husband, LaCharles, of Paris, Texas, Chetkiel Grigsby and husband, LaDeldrius, of Paris, Texas; son, Taurus Council and fiance, Bro-Driesha, of Paris, Texas; grandchildren, Tevarus and Tevaria Council, JaTaurius Council, LaChaunston Grigsby, Gavin Grigsby and Madison Grigsby; great-grandchildren, Kinslee Council, of Paris, Texas; sisters, Anner Easter, Cleta Council, Wanda Moore and husband, Lonnie and Sandra Bryant and husband, Charlie, all of Paris, Texas, Ruby Roberts and husband, Stanley, of Cooper, Texas; aunts, Myrtle Council, Glenda Rucker and Nora Randall; uncles, James Council and Robert Dean Council; special friends, Dewey Hale, Larry Harris, Ricky Morgan, Debra Dixon, Kenetha Hill, Vickie Durley, Mary Joyce McGrew and the late Debra Jean Hollingsworth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Chris Morgan.
