Beautiful morning, Red River Valley!
Weatherwise, it's been a gorgeous week, but the time has come to get a little precipitation. As expected, July was a rather dry month - just 0.73 inches of rain officially - after a very wet first half of the year.
Today will start out with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., and will otherwise be mostly cloudy with a high near 91. Thanks to a humid atmosphere, the heat index value will reach as high as 98. The chance for storms rises to 30% tonight, mainly after 1 a.m., as the overnight low falls to about 72.
Increasing clouds overnight as a weak cold front pushes through will lead us into a soggy Saturday as most of the region sports a 50% chance of showers. Those clouds and the front also will help keep temperatures in check, with Saturday's forecast high being near 83. Red River and Choctaw counties precipitation chances are forecast at 60%.
This area stands the best chance for seeing storms develop, with isolated storms popping up elsewhere in Northeast Texas. Severe weather isn't expected, but any storms that develop may have strong to severe wind gusts, National Weather Service meteorologists have warned.
Saturday night storm chances fall only to 40%, and that chance falls again to 30% for Sunday.
A little rain here and there isn't a bad thing, so here's to hoping you have the best Friday yet!
