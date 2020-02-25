The City of Paris is in need of a couple of city residents to serve on the Building and Standards Commission, city clerk Janis Ellis said.
The commission is important to the community because it evaluates and declares structures dangerous or substandard and determines the remedy for having the structure comply with codes and ordinances, according to a news release.
Members must be residents of the city and as nearly as possible represent each council district. They must be a registered voter in Paris. This commission meets on the third Monday of each month at 3:30 p.m.
For information or to obtain an application, contact Ellis at 903-784-9248 or at jellis@paristexas.gov. The application can be downloaded at www.paristexas.gov.
