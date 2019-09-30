SEP. 28 to SEP. 30
Paris Police Department
Brittany Michelle Sessums, 23: Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram.
Dominick Maxwell Trigg, 29: Burglary of a habitation, two counts of aggravated robbery, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Jaidarius McGill, 18: Unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, evading arrest/detention.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Tina Marie Gundermann, 29: Capias pro fine/speeding.
Reno Police Department
Jose Luis Mendez Santos, 27: No driver’s license when unlicensed, failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Department of Public Safety
David Lee Luper, 75: Public intoxication.
Lee Edward Luper, 43: Driving while intoxicated, no driver’s license when unlicensed, possession of drug paraphernalia.
