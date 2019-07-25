Randell M. Berry, 78, of Powderly, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019; Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Anassa Jones, 47, of Bogata, Texas, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019; Brownrigg Funeral Home.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Sign up here!
Honey Grove ISD's Board of Trustees is considering a new policy that would require students to turn their cellphones off during class and meal times. Honey Grove High School Principal Tammy Mariani favors the measure, saying as hard as teachers try to monitor what students are doing, students continue to text and post to social media when they know they shouldn't. Should schools require students to turn off their cellphones?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.