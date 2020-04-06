Good morning, Red River Valley!
We've got a mild start to a potentially wet work week. Today will have a 20% chance for rain, but will otherwise be cloudy with a high of 74. Winds will come from the south at about 5 to 10 mph.
The small chance for showers continues into the night, and eventually dwindles to nothing in a run-up to a mostly sunny, seasonally warm Tuesday that will start off cloudy. Tuesday's high is forecast at 81 degrees. The lows for tonight and Tuesday night will be around 65 degrees.
Stay healthy and safe. Have a great Monday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.