Monday Weather.jpg
The work week will start off cloudy and mild with highs today (Monday) in the 70s and lows tonight in the 60s. There is a low chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms across all of North and Central Texas.
 National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley! 

We've got a mild start to a potentially wet work week. Today will have a 20% chance for rain, but will otherwise be cloudy with a high of 74. Winds will come from the south at about 5 to 10 mph.

The small chance for showers continues into the night, and eventually dwindles to nothing in a run-up to a mostly sunny, seasonally warm Tuesday that will start off cloudy. Tuesday's high is forecast at 81 degrees. The lows for tonight and Tuesday night will be around 65 degrees.

Stay healthy and safe. Have a great Monday!

Weekly Outlook.jpg
Warmer weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with a special appearance by our old friend, Mr. Sun. A dryline may approach from the west each day, but a cap of warm air will likely prevent thunderstorms from developing. A cold front will usher in cooler and rainier weather for Thursday and Friday.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.