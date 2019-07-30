Jean Elizabeth Richards, 81, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. Cremation is under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Mrs. Richards, the daughter of Samuel and Marion Fishwick Taylor, was born on April 29, 1938, in Peterborough, England.
In 1958, she immigrated to the United States.
Jean was a very outgoing person and was an avid equestrienne. Jean was a faithful member of the Church of the Holy Cross Episcopal. While living in Massachusetts she was president of the Merrimac Garden Club and was currently a member of the Blossom Garden Club.
Her parents and a sister, Marion, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Richards, whom she married on Dec. 26, 1987; four children, Julia Ann Ransom and husband, Fred, of Utah, Susan Humphries, of New Hampshire, Andrew Hoskins, of Utah and Mark Hoskins, of Utah; along with four grandchildren.
