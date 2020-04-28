Paris Police Stock
Sam Craft

At 8:35 a.m. Monday, Paris police spoke with a complainant via telephone who reported that someone had broken into their home in the 2200 block of Cleveland Street. The complainant reported they had been out of town for over a week before returning and discovering things missing from the residence.

The incident is under investigation.

Calls for service: Paris police responded to 80 calls for service and arrested one person Monday.

