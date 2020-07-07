Tuesday Forecast.jpg
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible today across North and Central Texas. The best chances for rain will be along and south of the I-20 corridor. Heavy rain and lightning will be possible with any storms. With increased cloud cover, temperatures will be a bit cooler, ranging from the mid 80s in the northeast to near 90 further south and west.
Good morning, Red River Valley! 

Heating today should increase our chances of seeing a shower or thunderstorm. There is a 50% chance of that happening after 1 p.m. Otherwise, today will be cloudy with a high near 83. Winds will come from the south southeast at 5 to 10 mph. 

We'll see rain chances fall off overnight to 20%, with most activity happening before 1 a.m. The sky will remain cloudy as the low gets to around 72. 

Rain chances will rebound a bit to 30% for Wednesday. The day will begin cloudy and should gradually become mostly sunny. The high will be near 89. Look for a 75-degree Wednesday night under mostly clear skies.

Enjoy your Tuesday!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

