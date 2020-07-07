Good morning, Red River Valley!
Heating today should increase our chances of seeing a shower or thunderstorm. There is a 50% chance of that happening after 1 p.m. Otherwise, today will be cloudy with a high near 83. Winds will come from the south southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
We'll see rain chances fall off overnight to 20%, with most activity happening before 1 a.m. The sky will remain cloudy as the low gets to around 72.
Rain chances will rebound a bit to 30% for Wednesday. The day will begin cloudy and should gradually become mostly sunny. The high will be near 89. Look for a 75-degree Wednesday night under mostly clear skies.
Enjoy your Tuesday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.