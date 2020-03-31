MARCH 30 to MARCH 31
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
11:06 to 11:18 a.m., 1445 27th St. NE.
1:18 to 1:26 ap.m., 765 17th St. NE.
First Responder-Paris
7:56 to 8:01 a.m., 4020 Morningside Drive.
9:17 to 9:27 a.m., 118 W. Front St., Blossom.
9:18 to 9:53 a.m., 3398 Clarksville st.
10:14 to 10:24 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
2:09 to 2:41 p.m., 500 NW Loop 286.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
5:28 to 6:08 p.m., 4100 Clarksville st.
