DEC. 9 to DEC. 11
Paris Police Department
Justin Bradley Vaughn, 25: Theft of property, $750 to $2,500.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Dakota Lindsey, 21: Motion to revoke/theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000.
Haley Brooke Thompson, 20: Public intoxication.
Khryie DeMonta Willis, 29: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, no driver’s licenses (when unlicensed), violation of promise to appear (Uniform Act).
Department of Public Safety
MarkAnthony Friddle, 48: Assault causing bodily innury/family violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.