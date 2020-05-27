Our mother and grandmother, Patria C. Zimmerman passed away on May 23, 2020 of natural causes.
She was born Patria Voncille Cole on Feb. 18, 1938 in Wichita Falls, Texas. The daughter of Henry Edward Cole, of Anson, Texas and Anna Ruth Shirley. She lived in the area of Anson, Texas for most of her childhood.
She graduated fifth in her class and went to business school before getting a secretarial job in Midland, Texas. There, she met the only man she would ever date and love and she married George Dana Zimmerman on May 5, 1957 in a small service in Neinda, Texas. The happy couple first lived in Albuquerque then Artesia, New Mexico before settling in Midland, Texas for most of her life where she studied cosmetology and worked as a hairdresser.
She had two sons, Thomas Dean Zimmerman and Robert Owin Zimmerman. She loved her church, Northwestern Baptist Church in Midland, Texas and most recently Covenant Christian Church in Paris, Texas.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, George; and son, Thomas; as well as her parents; and four siblings, Jack and Bob Cole, Lucy Martin and Callie Culberson.
She is survived by her son, Robert and wife, Robyn; five grandchildren, John Robert Zimmerman, of Panama City, Florida, Michael George Zimmerman and wife, Karina, of Orlando, Florida, Garrett Lane Vick and wife, Bethany, of New Orleans, Louisiana, Victoria Elizabeth Zimmerman, of Temple, Texas and Thomas Alexander Zimmerman and wife, Romy, of Paris, Texas. Also her siblings, Mary Merritt, of Lubbock, Texas, Helen Williamson, of Loga Vista, Texas, Francis Ikeler, of Wichita Falls, Texas, Shirley Hensley, of Lubbock, Texas, Betty Ashlock and Ed Cole, of Hamlin, Texas; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Covenant Christian Church, 4055 SE Loop 286, Paris, Texas 75460, under the direction of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors. Dr. Steve and Diana Russell officiating. Family and friends visitation will be at 1 p.m. with the funeral services beginning at 2 p.m.
The family requests any honorariums be directed in her name to Northwestern Baptist Church 3901 Mockingbird Lane, Midland, Texas 79707 or Covenant Christian Church.
The family also plans a memorial service in Midland in November for all her friends and family of Midland and the surrounding areas who wish to attend.
