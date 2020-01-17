Fire and Rescue

JAN. 16 to JAN. 17
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
9:56 to 10:03 a.m., 3125 N. Main St.
Vehicle Fire
4:31 to 5 p.m., 646 19th St. NE.
First Responder-Paris
8:50 to 9:10 a.m., 3052 Clarksville St.
9:09 to 9:30 a.m., 2885 Stillhosue Road.
9:21 to 9:42 a.m., 326 GWH/PHA.
9:35 to 10:07 a.m., 2105 E. Price St.
10:43 to 10:50 a.m., 2315 W. Kaufman St.
1:37 to 1:57 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
3:33 to 3:48 p.m., 3050 Clarksville St.
6:02 to 6:14 p.m., 295 Stone Ave.
6:53 to 7:10 p.m., 2910 Clarksville St.
8:25 to 8:49 p.m., 827 S. Main St.
9:59 to 11:05 p.m., 3421 Millers Place.
10:14 to 10:33 p.m., 1064 11th St. NE.
10:59 to 11:04 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
12:26 to 1:03 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
8:47 to 9:33 a.m., 11000 Highway 19/24.
