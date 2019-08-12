Fire and rescue

AUG. 9 to AUG. 12
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
7:51 p.m.-8:10 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
First Responder-Paris
6:16-6:37 a.m., 321 GWH PHA.
10-10:22 a.m., 1715 N. Main St.
10:55-11 a.m., 200 13 St. SE.
12:30-12:37 p.m., Choctaw County.
2:27-2:47 p.m., 316 GWH PHA.
8:16-8:24 p.m., 1016 Polk St.
9:45-9:59 p.m., Clarksville St.
3:42-3:58 a.m., 765 17th St. NE.
5:06-5:20 a.m., 115 27th St. NE.
5:28-5:52 a.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
1:29-1:39 p.m., 305 Lamar Ave.
1:32-2:20 p.m., 3460 Vagas Dr.
2:54-3:02 p.m., 810 E. Sherwood Dr.
3:57-4:08 p.m., 2190 Sycamore St.
5:44-6 p.m., 610 Deshong Dr.
6:50-6:56 p.m., 601 E. Hickory St.
11:33-11:46 p.m., 125 Brown Ave.
4:12-4:34 a.m., 2506 Bonham St.
9:22-9:58 a.m., 2410 Stillhouse Rd.
12:12-12:16 p.m., 635 Cedar St.
12:53-1:24 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
2:51-3:11 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
5:53-6:07p.m., 223 GWH PHA.
6-6:17 p.m., 1530 1st St. NE.
10:07-10:21 p.m., 3510 Darnell Rd.
5:02-5:16 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Rd.
Vehicle Crash
2:26-2:45 p.m., 8000 FM 195.
7:01-7:27 p.m., FM195/NE Loop 286.
Public Service
7:52-8:02 a.m., 2015 Kyle Dr.
8:26-8:35 a.m., 2190 Sycamore St.
5:20-5:53 p.m., 2200 FM 137.
6:45-6:53 p.m., 650 Bonham St.
8:20-8:34 a.m., 3260 Pine Bluff St.
Out of Service
10:12 a.m.-12:26 p.m., 2010 24th St. SE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.