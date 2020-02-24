The motto for the state of Texas is “Friendship”. This motto could aptly be applied to Newcomer’s Club because it extends a friendly welcome and hospitality to ladies who are new to the community .
Members along with guests can find and enjoy friendship and fellowship at club meetings.
They also can learn about civic and religious facilities the community has to offer.
The history of the Newcomer’s Club dates to 1964. Paris was becoming more industrialized and many new families were moving here. In an effort to help women adjust to their new surroundings, a Welcome Wagon Club was organized. This group was an affiliate of Welcome Wagon International Inc. Business entities of Paris as well as civic and religious groups were contacted and generously extended their support.
In 1977, members decided the club could better serve its membership and community by organizing an independent organization. They withdrew from Welcome Wagon and organized the Newcomer’s Club. In Newcomer’s, a woman can hold a membership for as long as she wishes. The Newcomer’s Club has maintained a steady growth, and new names are continually being added to the membership roll.
The outstanding project of the organization is an auction held every other year in November. Items for the auction are donated, with proceeds from the auction used to defray expenses of the club and to make donations to worthy organizations in the community.
Throughout the year there are many activities for the members, including Cards and Games, Bunco, Majhong, and Day trips. The monthly luncheon meetings hosts guest speakers who talk on a variety of topics.
The Newcomer’s Club fulfills a purpose and is unique in many ways. It doesn’t serve as “melting pot” of personalities but rather lends itself to ”a blending of personalities”. Through the club, members have a better understanding and appreciation of the different cultures in the community, the nation and the world.
