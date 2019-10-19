Mattie Virginia Barnes, 88, of Reno, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Faith Comfort Care Home in Richardson.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at The Lighthouse Family Church, 3910 S.E. Loop 286, Paris, Texas, with Mike Barnes and Dr. Tom Calk officiating. Burial will follow in Union Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Barnes, the daughter of William Jackson Barnwell and Mattie Virginia Walker Barnwell, was born Nov. 14, 1930, in Ebenezer, Texas.
Her career at Westinghouse/Phillips Lighting spanned 22 years before her retirement. She was a member the Daughters of the American Revolution. Virginia was active with PrimeTime and was a longtime, faithful member of Lighthouse Family Church in Paris.
On Sept. 2, 1950, she married James Edward Barnes, building 32 years of family and memories before his death on Jan. 20, 1983. She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Richard Dale Barnes.
Survivors include four sons; Charles Anthony Barnes and wife, Janet, James Micheal Barnes and wife, Minnie, Thomas Wayne Barnes and wife, Rebecca, and Timothy Alan Barnes and wife Stephanie; eighteen grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, James W. Barnwell and wife, Patsy; along with many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Patrick Barnes, James Edward Barnes, Jason Barnes, Elijah Barnes, Zion Barnes and Dawson McDowell.
