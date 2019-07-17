July is National Ice Cream Month, the perfect time to celebrate a favorite chilly treat, especially with rising temps across North Texas. This summer, the North Texas Honda Dealers are once again sending out their Helpful Honda Free Ice Cream truck filled with a tasty assortment of free frozen sweets for everyone.
The Helpful Honda Free Ice Cream truck will be stopping at various community activities, parks, sporting events, and concerts every week, starting Sunday, which is National Ice Cream Day, through Labor Day, to surprise unsuspecting residents with free ice cream.
The much-anticipated Helpful Honda Free Ice Cream truck will be filled with a tasty assortment of free frozen sweets for everyone including bomb pops, big dippers, orange dreamsicles, fruit bars, ice cream sandwiches and more.
The Helpful Honda people are asking for requests from the public on where to go. Residents are invited to reach out on Facebook, @NTXHondaDealers, with details about an event or special activity in the area where they'd like the Ice Cream Truck to visit. Leave a comment telling Helpful Honda the details about the event (when, where and what time) and they might just stop by.
Stay tuned to the NTXHondaDealers page on Facebook and on Twitter to find out where the Helpful Ice Cream Truck will be stopping this summer and to see how else the Helpful Honda people are landing a hand in the community.
Since the launch of the "Helpful" Campaign from North Texas Honda in 2017, the Helpful Honda people have been spreading random acts of helpfulness by surprising teachers with dream supplies for Teacher Appreciation Week; gifting residents roses for Valentine’s Day; hiding “Eggs of Helpfulness” across the region; donating to local charity organizations; volunteering at blood drives and animal shelters; cleaning up local parks; opening doors and carrying groceries for shoppers; and providing umbrella escorts on rainy days.
They recently kicked off Memorial Day weekend through the Fourth of July, by rolling out a Helpful Honda Free Gas Tanker Truck to pump complimentary tanks of gas, during busy travel times.
