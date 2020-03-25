Good morning, Red River Valley!
With the return of south winds today, we should see temperatures make a quick return to the high 70s, possibly into the 80s again, especially after the morning fog clears. Tonight will be mostly clear as the low falls to about 61 degrees.
Warm and quiet weather should continue through the day Friday before storm chances really return. Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week.
On Friday, conditions will be ripe for severe weather north of the region into Oklahoma and Arkansas, according to forecast models. At this time, it doesn't appear the weather threat will extend into Northeast Texas, but we'll know more as we get closer to the day.
"We continue to monitor our next rain-maker expected to arrive Friday afternoon/evening. This strong storm system will travel across the Four Corners region into the southern plains on Friday," the National Weather Service stated in forecast discussion. "The good news is that storms will quickly move out of the region on Saturday, leaving a nice and dry end of the weekend. Sunday looks like a pretty nice day, with temps in the 70s and lots of sunshine."
It'll be a nice Wednesday to get out and enjoy the day, six feet away from anyone else. Stay healthy, and have a great day!
