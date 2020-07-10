Ruby Neal, 91, of Paris passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Peaceful Rest Funeral Home Chapel, 624 5th Street NE, Paris, Texas. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Peaceful Rest Funeral Home Chapel 624 5th Street NE, Paris, Texas. Services are under the direction of Peaceful Rest Funeral Home, Paris, Texas.
