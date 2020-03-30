The Lamar County Junior Livestock Show, scheduled April 15 through April 18, has been rescheduled for May 6 through May 8 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“Our primary concern is the safety of every person,” livestock show board secretary Phyllis Brumley said. “Students, parents, judges, show superintendents, board members, buyers and show visitors are our primary concern during this difficult period.”
Weigh-in for market animals is scheduled for May 6, the show May 7 and the sale of champions May 8.
“It will be a market show only, therefore the heifer and ag mechanic show are postponed at the time of the main show and possibly could be rescheduled for a later date,” Brumley said. “The queen, junior queen and princess contests are canceled as well as the Parade of Future Exhibitors.”
Because market animals are expected to gain extra weight because of the delay, top weights on all species have been lifted, Bryan said.
