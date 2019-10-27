So you’re thinking about home improvements or renovation projects, perhaps buying new appliances, updating an older heating and air conditioning system or investing in energy saving lighting, windows or doors. Look no further than Energy Star for a wide range of saving opportunities and ideas galore about the latest in technology to make your home not only energy efficient and cost effective but convenient as well.
Under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency, the Energy Star label has been around since 1992, and it is now on major appliances, office equipment, lighting, home electronics, new homes, and commercial and industrial buildings and plants.
Because many of the early certified products sacrificed product performance for cost savings, the program in recent years initiated the “Energy Star Most Efficient” designation, reserved for the highest levels of efficiency, according to the Energy Star website at energystar.gov.
Availability of Energy Star products runs the gamut from energy efficient light bulbs to a smart hub that coordinates home automation with smartphone connectivity.
For the average American household, almost half of the annual energy bill goes to heating and cooling, so retrofits involving insulation, energy efficient windows and doors along with an efficient heating and air conditioning system should be high on a home improvement list.
Being smart about how you control your temperature settings with an Energy Star certified smart thermostat will help save money and stay comfortable in your home, according to the Energy Star website at energystar.gov.
Although system designs vary, common smart thermostats allow you to control heating and cooling remotely through your smartphone using geofencing, an advanced technology that opens up a whole new world of energy savings and convenience from operating appliances while you’re away from home to checking locks and security systems.
By browsing energystar.gov, and selecting “Energy savings at home” a home owner can access “Home Energy Yardstick” to see how your home’s energy use measures up compared to similar homes, and “Energy Star Home Advisor” to assess your home and get customized recommendations for energy efficiency improvements.
