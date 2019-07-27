HealthCare Express of Paris, 5220 SE Loop 286, has announced the creation of a new initiative and has established a Facebook group for like-minded individuals to collaborate, brainstorm and communicate about ways to keep Paris healthy.
“Our country is startlingly unhealthy and sedentary,” states a release from Lexie Cook, a spokesperson for HealthCare Express, via email. “According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, only one in three children are physically active every day, and less than 5% of adults participate in 30 minutes of physical activity each day. Studies show that about 12.5 million children and 78 million adults in the US are obese, and reports project that by 2030 half of the adult population in our country will be obese. These are dizzyingly high numbers and do not show a good future for us.
“Hopefully, this movement will bring the community together by creating events that promote physical fitness, sharing healthy life hacks and tips, and bettering the unity of the community,” she continued. “Local businesses, schools, and public servants are encouraged to get involved with this project.”
According to Cook, the initiative is intended to create healthy and happy families and to make Paris the healthiest city in the United States.
“This will be a fun way for families to forge meaningful bonds while spending time together,” she said. “Research from the University of Cambridge found that if parents are active, their children are 10% more likely to work out as well.
Join the Keep Paris Healthy Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/KeepParisHealthy/ to stay up to date with events and to receive helpful health tips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.