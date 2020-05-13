Larry Dean Redgate, 76, of Paris, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Paris.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, in their Chapel with Father Denzil Vithanage officiating. Burial will be at a later date in DFW National Cemetery.
He was born on Dec. 17, 1943, in Kansas. He married Angelina Suico on Oct. 7, 2007, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Larry served in the US Navy as a medic during the Vietnam era. He was a retired pharmacist. He is survived by his wife, Angelina Redgate, of Paris; a daughter, Lori DeLosSantos, of Fort Worth; as well as several nieces and nephews.
