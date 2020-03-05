Gene “Foxey” Roan, 89, of Cooper passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Delta Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Dean Eudy officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Delta Funeral Home Chapel, prior to the services.
Foxey was born on Nov. 3, 1930, in Lakeview, Texas, to Frank and Grace Ratliff Roan.
They have preceded him in death, as well as his wife, Edna Ruth Hickman Roan; two brothers, Leon Roan and Wendell Roan; and a sister, Bernice Mize.
He was a rancher.
Survivors include two sons, James Roan and wife, Heidi, of Quinlan, Texas, and Richard Roan, of Klondike, Texas; a daughter, Tomi Morriss and husband, Byron, of Dallas, Texas; three grandchildren, Hayden Roan-Head and husband, Jay, Roan Morriss and Campbell Morriss; and two great-grandchildren, Harper Grace Head and Ava Christine Head.
Serving as pallbearers will be Anthony Roberts, Robert Wright, David Shaffer, Sam Bettes, Billy Jack Silman and Max Moody. Honorary pallbearers are Lone Oats, Stanley Roberts, Randy Chadwick, Daniel Foster, Joe Shaw and Blake Shaw.
You may pay your respects online at delta
funeralhome.com. Services are entrusted to Delta Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.