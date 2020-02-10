Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.