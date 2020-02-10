Feb. 8 to Feb. 10
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
12:16-12:28 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
5:51-6:01 p.m., 1935 N. Collegiate Dr.
6:04-7:31 a.m., 700 2nd St. NE.
8:08-8:40 a.m., 3025 NE Loop 286.
First Responder-Paris
7:21-7:29 a.m., 2610 N. Main St.
12:05-12:58 p.m., 1105 NE Loop 286.
1:15-1:29 p.m., W. Shiloh Street.
1:53-2:13 p.m., 3414 Clarksville St.
4:51-5:08 p.m., 1331 Polk St.
6:44-7:13 a.m., 3215 Clarksville St.
10:23-10:39 p.m., 134 13th St. NE.
11:07-11:35 p.m., 2335 E. Cherry St.
12:41-12:57 a.m., 50 17th St. NW.
7:29-7:48 a.m., 1920 Ballard Dr.
7:32-7:43 a.m., 425 14th St. NE.
11:29-11:39 1605 17th St. NE.
12:45-1:38 p.m., 18400 FM 79.
5:59-6:20 p.m., 2909 Bonham St.
6:28-6:37 p.m., 1505 Van Zandt St.
6:32-6:42 p.m., 2645 W. Houston St.
7:40-8:10 p.m., 5000 US Highway 271.
5:07-5:24 a.m., 1704 Hubbard.
5:18-5:47 a.m., 2528 Bonham St.
8:41-8:58 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Rd.
9:52-10:02 2965 S. Church St.
11:45 a.m.-12:02 p.m., 901 W. Kaufman St.
11:58 a.m.-12:16 p.m., 3922 Lamar Ave.
1-1:06 p.m., 2430 N. Main St.
3:56-4:18 p.m., 1401 Sperry Ave.
7:36-7:54 p.m., 408 GWH PHA.
7:41-8 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Rd.
8:55-9:12 p.m., 1120 35th St. NE.
9:08-9:16 p.m., 5105 Amherst Ct.
1:45-2:16 a.m., 25 13th St. SE.
5:12-5:36 a.m., 25 13th St. SE.
10:06-10:56 a.m., 4003 FM 1499.
Vehicle Crash w/Injury
6:27-7:03 p.m., Hwy. 271/CR 13300.
2:03-2:16 a.m., 1000 20th St. NE.
Public Service
8:08-8:30 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Rd.
10:07-10:14 a.m., 2022 Polk St.
4:30-4:45 a.m., 1600 Martin Luther King.
Out of Service
3:31-4:39 p.m., 1444 N. Main St.
