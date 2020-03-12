Good morning, Red River Valley!
Showers and thunderstorms will blossom along the front this morning, mainly along the north of Sulphur Springs to Eastland line. Some minor flooding issues may result this morning in the Metroplex within the pockets of heavier rainfall, especially in flood-prone areas. A strong thunderstorm, currently located near Stephenville, will continue to move northeastward and approach the Metroplex over the next few hours. While this thunderstorm is expected to remain below severe limits, small hail and gusty winds cannot be ruled out.
Later this evening and into tonight, the front will lift north as a warm front goes towards the Red River. A return of southerly winds is expected across much of North Texas.
Bianca Garcia, meteorologist of the National Weather Service in DFW
