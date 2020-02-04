Timothy Martin Handley, 64, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Tim was born on May 2, 1955, in Houston, Texas.
He attended Paris High School and was a carpenter in the building industry.
He was preceded in death by his father, Patrick Henry “Pat” Handley.
Survivors include his daughter, Amanda Kyle and husband, Zac, of Paris; three grandchildren, Taylor Hanson, Lauryn Hanson and Kaylin Hanson; his mother, Geraldine Morrison Rowe, of Paris; two sisters, Sally Martin, of Garland and Cindy Farley, of Paris; along with a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.