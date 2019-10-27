James G. Wood, of Bogata, died Friday on Oct. 25, 2019, at his home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Bogata Community and Event Center. Mr. Wood will lie in state two hours prior to services and the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Private family interment to follow.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
