POWDERLY — With sponsorships of more than $100,000, the 2019 Texas Underwriters Ball saw more than 300 guests in attendance Saturday night at Drake’s Party Barn to fund another year of giving by The St. Joseph’s Community Foundation.
“We had the largest number of sponsors ever, and I’m hoping when I get all the totals in from the live and silent auctions there will be enough to pay out expenses so we’ll have the sponsorship money for scholarships and grant awards,” foundation executive director Louisa Kessel said.
Since 2004, the foundation has given almost $1.8 million to support medical needs in the Red River Valley of those underserved and in financial need, a goal the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word had when they came to Paris more than 100 years ago to establish St. Joseph Hospital.
A highlight of the evening, Dr. Ed and Mary Clark received the Richard and Treva Drake Touchtone Award for community value, and the Kiwanis Club received the Gerald Bawcum Community Service Award.
The Bawcum Award is given annually to a Paris nonprofit organization that “goes above and beyond to make Paris a healthier and better place to live,” Glen Bawcum said in making the $2,500 grant presentation.
In announcing the Touchtone Award, Dr. Amanda Green heralded the Clarks for their contributions to community diversity, healthcare and the Trail de Paris.
Paris Regional Medical Center served as the evening’s Premier Underwriter, dinner was by Crawford’s Hole in the Wall with dessert by Swirlz Bakery, Frankie Norwood served as auctioneer for the live auction, International Paper Company sponsored a fireworks show and entertainment was by Under the Sun, sponsored by Kimberly-Clark.
