Spelling bees can be a bit tedious to watch, but this year’s Lamar County Spelling Bee was actually quite thrilling. Especially as Aikin Elementary School’s Gage Plata went back and forth with Excel Christian Academy’s Elizabeth Guillory to determine a winner. Although Plata was on the ropes twice, he made a comeback win with the correct spelling of “tyrannical.”
And while this thumbs up goes to Plata and Guillory for some great spelling, it also goes out to the 12 other contestants who all earned their spot on the stage. Well done, students. You did your schools proud.
Also earning a thumbs up this week is Paris Community Theatre for their work on a black-and-white stage production of Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite.” It’s hard to imagine what a live action black-and-white production will look like, and it’s hard to imagine just how much work goes into something like that. But Paris Community Theatre pulled it off, and it looked amazing. The show will go on again this coming weekend. Go see it.
Thumbs down to the violence — both threatened and realized — on school campuses. A bomb threat over social media to Cooper ISD was determined to be a hoax, but it still shut down the campus and resulted in an evacuation Jan. 30. Then on Monday, two women were found shot to death at Texas A&M-Commerce and toddler was found wounded. Enough is enough of this senseless violence. It’s past time for it to be stopped.
