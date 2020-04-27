Paris police have charged 34-year-old Robert Derrel Coulter Jr. of Deport with methamphetamine possession after officers were called to a business burglary in the 3600 block of Lamar Avenue at 3:27 a.m. Sunday.
A caller reported a man was attempting to pry the business’s doors open, and when police arrived, they found Coulter at the front of the business.
He was taken to Lamar County Jail, and he was released the same day on $4,000 bond, according to online records.
Motorcyclist flown to Plano after crash
The driver of a red Suzuki motorcycle in the 2100 block of East Price Street was flown from Paris Regional Medical Center to Medical City Plano after suffering severe trauma in an 8:47 p.m. Saturday crash.
Paris police were called to the scene, and determined the 39-year-old driver had lost control and crashed. The driver was not wearing a helmet, police said, and alcohol was a contributing factor.
Police investigating report of strangling
At 1:27 a.m. Sunday, Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Stone Avenue. It was reported that a 22-year-old man had strangled a 21-year-old female during an argument. The man fled the scene before officers arrived. The complainant did not seek medical treatment. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 246 calls for service and arrested four people during the weekend.
