The 2020 United Way of Lamar County reached 94% of its $500,000 goal this morning at a report meeting at Lamar County Human Resources Meals on Wheels, 1273 19th St. NW.
Total raised to date is $468,563 with Kimberly-Clark, Huhtamaki and Blossom Machine Shop yet to report. Only partial numbers from Turner Industries and North Lamar ISD are in, according to executive director Jenny Wilson.
Jenny Wilson is an impressive Director for the United Way of Lamar County. She works hard, plays well with others, sets goals she often exceeds, and she is an inspirational motivator. We are lucky to have Jenny in our community.
