MARCH 5 to MARCH 6
First Responder-Paris
10:54 to 11:10 a.m., 3150 Clarksville St.
11:22 to 11:47 a.m., 210 30th St. NW.
11:36 to 11:46 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
2:41 to 2:45 p.m., 1925 N. Collegiate Drive.
4:20 to 4:58 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
5:01 to 5:13 p.m., 3470 Tigertown Road.
5:45 to 6:04 p.m., 84 CR 42000.
7:40 to 8:01 p.m., 2602 Lamar Ave.
9:48 to 10:07 p.m., 2671 N.Main St.
11 to 11:22 p.m./, 2810 Stillhouse Road.
11:03 to 11:26 p.m., 616 E. Washington St.
4:27 to 4:50 a.m., 140 W. Washington St.
Haz-Mat Incident
4:10 to 4:39 p.m., 1530 NE 17th St. NE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
10:53 to 11:12 a.m., 3015 S. Church St.
3:59 to 4:31 p.m., 3100 NE Loop 286.
Public Service
9:50 to 10:20 a.m., 1935 Cleveland St.
10:52 to 11:11 a.m., 3113 E. Houston St.
1:32 to 1:37 p.m., 2335 E. cherry St.
9:22 to 9:40 p.m., 1530 1st St. NE.
12:24 to 12:40 a.m., 3520 W. Houston St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.