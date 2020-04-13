United Way

The United Way of Lamar County three weeks ago announced it would start a local Crisis Fund to assist community members financially impacted by Covid-19. Since then, the organization has raised $20,000, and it has distributed nearly $9,000 in assistance.

In a campaign email, the United Way said it will continue raising funds to help the community. There are four ways to give, including three online, by visiting LamarCountyUW.org; GoFundMe.com/manage/united-way-of-lamar-county-crisis-fund; or the East Texas Giving Day website at EastTexasGivingDay.org/UnitedWayofLamarCounty. Giving through East Texas Giving Day also gives the United Way a chance to win cash prizes.

Donations may also be mailed to PO Box 1, Paris, TX 75461.

"We are incredibly thankful for the generosity of our community partners and individual donors. $20,000 in a matter of days is a huge accomplishment and a win for our community," the organization stated in its email.

