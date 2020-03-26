MARCH 25 to MARCH 26
Structure Fire,
Alarm, Smoke
8:43 to 8:58 p.m., 450 4th St. SW.
Trash Fire
10:33 to 10:49 p.m., 1726 Bonham St.
Grass/Brush Fire
3:02 to 3:15 p.m., 5125 Bonham St.
5:10 to 5:22 p.m., 500 NE Loop 286.
First Responder-Paris
7:36 to 7:42 a.m., 333 6th St. SE.
9:54 to 10:13 a.m., 800 W. Center St.
Public Service
6:22 to 6:23 a.m., 1571 W. Henderson St.
9:43 to 9:50 a.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
9:48 to 10:05 a.m., 4020 Brandyn St.
12:42 to 12:57 p.m., 1445 26th St. NE
3:28 to 4:19 p.m., 2800 Lake Crook Road.
