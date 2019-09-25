CLARKSVILLE — With budgeting sessions behind taxing government entities, Red River County residents will soon be receiving property tax bills that will be higher than last year even as some tax rates dropped.
Red River County’s tax rate was set at 80.409 cents per $100 valuation, of which 64.767 cents will go toward the general fund and 15.642 cents will go toward the road and bridge fund. That is a slight increase from Fiscal Year 2018-19, when the total county property tax rate was 80.150 cents per $100 valuation, according to Red River County Tax Assessor Tonya Martin.
In the city of Clarksville, the overall property tax rate was set at 82.3962 cents per $100
valuation. City Manager Julie Arrington said this marked a 6.06% decrease in the rate from FY 2018-19, or a 6.69 cent decrease per $100 valuation.
Despite the decrease, there will be an increase in the property tax revenue due to new properties, Arrington said.
In Detroit, the tax rate was recently set at 0.499%, unchanged from the past three or four years, City Secretary Tami Nix said.
Nix said she is unsure if actual property values will change, as those are determined by the Red River County Appraisal District.
Detroit ISD approved a total tax rate of $1.3815 per $100 valuation. Of that, $1.06835 will be used for maintenance and operations and 31.315 cents will be put toward interest and sinking. The overall tax rate remained unchanged from the prior year’s, though there was a slight drop in the MO fund and an increase in the IS fund.
At Clarksville ISD, the board of trustees recently approved a rate of $1.06835. The rate was set following a tax ratification election which saw the voters overwhelmingly support the tax rate, garnering more than 80% of the vote.
City residents will pay taxes for the city, county and local school district. County residents, however, will not pay taxes for any of the cities.
Tax bills should be mailed out the first week of October, said Tax Appraiser Christie Ussery. Taxpayers will then have until Jan. 31, 2020, to pay, and they become delinquent on Feb. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.