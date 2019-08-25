AUSTIN — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission (TPW) recognized Prosecutor of the Year award winner Wiley “Sonny” McAfee and Quail Forever during today’s meeting for their contributions and efforts supporting the agency mission to conserve and manage the state’s natural and cultural resources.
For his work prosecuting natural and cultural resource violations and environmental crimes in the state, District Attorney Wiley “Sonny” McAfee has been awarded the 2019 Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Prosecutor of the Year award. McAfee is the district attorney for the 33rd & 424th Judicial Districts, which encompass Blanco, Burnet, Llano and San Saba Counties.
McAfee has been instrumental in the prosecution of a variety of high-profile cases involving both the Texas game wardens and the Texas State Park police officers. Cases he was involved with include the conviction in 2015 of an intoxicated boater who crashed into a patrol boat, seriously injuring a Marble Falls Police Captain, to the 2016 prosecution of individuals responsible for vandalizing the formations at Enchanted Rock State Natural Area.
Recently, he was worked on a case from 2002 involving a hit-and-run boat accident on Lake Buchanan. McAfee worked alongside game wardens, the victims and their families, and witnesses in the 17-year-old case and defeated a motion to grant early release from the conviction secured by the previous District Attorney.
Quail Forever donates $25,000 for upland game bird habitat projects
Quail Forever presented a donation of $25,000 in generated non-federal funds to TPWD during today’s TPW Commission meeting in Austin.
This donation will be matched 3:1 with Pittman-Robertson funds for upland game bird habitat projects on TPWD wildlife management areas.
Quail Forever is focused on public and private lands habitat management efforts for quail and other wildlife. They are nationally known as “The Habitat Organization”. TPWD is excited to partner with Quail Forever to enhance upland game bird habitat on our wildlife management areas.
