Paris/Lamar County Health District is reporting seven new Covid-19 cases for Saturday and today, bringing the total Lamar County count to 332 confirmed cases since reporting began in March.
Today's report includes five males, age 13, 30, 58, 59 and 68 and females ages 19 and 83. Of the count, seven are travel related and 325 community spread.
There have been 13 Covid-19 related deaths, and 195 positives have recovered, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
A breakdown of cases by gender and age follows.
- 0-9 2 male 1 female
- 10-19 5 male 10 female
- 20-29- 28 male 45 females
- 30-39- 27 males 33 females
- 40-49 12 male 28 females
- 50-59 28 males 27 females
- 60-69 23 males 24 females
- 70-79 9 males 18 females
- 80 + 6 males 6 females
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.