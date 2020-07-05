Heath Department Photos-2.jpg
The Paris-Lamar County Health District, 400 W. Sherman St., offers a wide variety of public health services to the people of Lamar County

 Lora Arnold/The Paris News

Paris/Lamar County Health District is reporting seven new Covid-19 cases for Saturday and today, bringing the total Lamar County count to 332 confirmed cases since reporting began in March.

Today's report includes five males, age 13, 30, 58, 59 and 68 and females ages 19 and 83. Of the count, seven are travel related and 325 community spread.

There have been 13 Covid-19 related deaths, and 195 positives have recovered, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.

A breakdown of cases by gender and age follows.

  • 0-9 2 male 1 female
  • 10-19 5 male 10 female
  • 20-29- 28 male 45 females
  • 30-39- 27 males 33 females
  • 40-49 12 male 28 females
  • 50-59 28 males 27 females
  • 60-69 23 males 24 females
  • 70-79 9 males 18 females
  • 80 + 6 males 6 females

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

