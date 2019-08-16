John Wayne Ladell, 64, of Paris, entered eternal rest on Aug. 8, 2019.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Maxey Funeral Home Chapel, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Paris New Generation Baptist Church with Bishop Connice Mayes serving as Eulogist and the Rev. Shannon McGuire, Pastor. Interment will follow to Restlawn Garden Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
John Wayne Ladell was born on Aug. 27, 1954, to the late Zenith and Evelyne Ladell and he departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
He graduated from Paris High School and he worked at Turner Pipe Industries.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Cordie Marie Hill and Mary Ann Ladell; and a brother, James Clevland “Sloppy” Ladell.
He leaves to cherish his memories, one son, Andre (Danae) Brown, of Paris, Texas; one granddaughter, Kambri Brown; three brothers, Tommy Ladell, Curtis Ray Ladell and Ronnie Ladell, all of Paris, Texas; one sister, Helen Ladell, of Little Elm, Texas; two aunts, Mae Tevis Drake, of Los Angeles, California and Nora Randall, of Paris, Texas; a special friend, Michelle Shelton; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
