Good morning, Red River Valley!
The chance for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms this evening has steadily increased this weekend, and now that the day is here that chance is 90%.
First, though, today will be sunny with a high near 82. Winds will shift from the north to the south in the morning, and that will be the set up to tonight's storms.
Timing, as always, is the difficult to pin down, but indications are that storms will form along the cold front sagging southeast across Oklahoma and Northern Texas along the Red River between sunset and 1 a.m. National Weather Service forecast models show that atmospheric conditions will be ripe to support supercell storm structures. Hail will be the common threat in initial storms, followed by damaging winds and even a possible tornado. Storms will track east in Arkansas, leaving the area a 20% chance of showers Monday morning.
Tonight's low will be around 55 degrees with winds 10 to 15 mph from the south southeast. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph, and faster during storms that are likely to produce heavy rain. The National Weather Service forecasts between 3/4 of an inch to an inch of rain is possible.
