Our 24/7 news lets us know every time there is a newly diagnosed case of COVID-19 but how does science “know” that you have COVID-19 and not some other respiratory infection? The story began with the discovery of a new pneumonia originally called the Wuhan seafood market pneumonia virus. The genome of this new viral pneumonia, now called SARS-COV-2, was sequenced quickly in late 2019 and published in GenBank, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/genbank/sars-cov-2-seqs/. Once the new viral genome was known, biotechnology companies could begin the process of designing tests for the new virus. The key for them is finding gene sequences that are unique to the new virus and making a probe that can detect the presence of that sequence. To detect the presence of the novel SARS-CoV-2 virus science is utilizing a common lab technique known as quantitative reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR.)
That is a mouth full for sure, so what are the basics? In this lab technique, you must first have the primer/probe that matches specific regions of the RNA genome of SARS-CoV-2. These probes must be unique to this one virus so that they do not bind with other bits of RNA that could be in the patient’s sample, typically a phlegm sample or throat/nose swab. The primer/probes were designed to bind the unique regions of the SARS-CoV-2 genome. Our CDC uses a set of three primers for testing patient samples, slightly different than the ones that WHO uses but the same basic idea. Bianca Nogrady wrote a wonderful article for “The Scientist” titled “How SARS-CoV-2 Tests Work and What’s Next in COVID-19 Diagnostics.” It is worth the read if you wish to Google it.
Once the RNA probes have bound with their RNA targets an enzyme known as reverse transcriptase will copy the target RNA into complementary DNA or cDNA. It is this cDNA that the PCR machine will make copies of. The PCR machine itself just heats up and cools down to programmed temperatures quickly. In these heating and cooling phases, you have all the components needed to make copies of your target cDNA. This includes the famous base pairs of DNA (ATCG), your probes, and the polymerase enzyme needed to make the copies. As the machine heats, the enzymes will make a copy of the target cDNA and when it cools down the DNA winds back up. Heat it again and it all unwinds allowing the enzymes to copy their target. The heating and cooling phase gets repeated, 45 times for the SARS-CoV-2 reaction.
With each heating and cooling phase, you are amplifying your target cDNA exponentially, making billions of copies. In qPCR, there is another probe added that releases when your target region is copied by the enzyme. The release of this probe can be detected by the optical sensor of a qPCR machine, allowing researchers to see what and how much is being amplified in real-time. If your patient sample has any of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, then this lab technique will detect it and amplify it. It is not a super-fast test but it is very accurate. If you love the details here are the instructions from running the lab test, https://tinyurl.com/yx47ks7r. Faster tests are on the way using multiplex qPCR, CRISPR, and antibody based tests. Quality and readily available testing is very important to epidemiology.
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every Friday.
