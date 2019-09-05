Fire and Rescue

SEP. 4 to SEP. 5
First Responder-Paris
6:42 to 7:01 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
6:55 to 7:11 a.m., 415 York St.
6:57 to 7:05 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
10:13 to 10:38 a.m., 2466 FR 137.
12:12 to 12:30 p.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.
12:50 to 1:03 p.m., 4115 Miranda Drive.
2 to 2:15 p.m., 1350 6th St. NE.
2 to 2:18 p.m., 147 3rd St. NW.
4:46 to 4: 54 p.m., 2528 Clark Lane.
5:14 ro 5:18 p.m., 305 4th St. SW.
9:49 to 10:08 p.m., 140 34th St. NE.
10:06 to 10:42 p.m., 1848 Maple Ave.
1 to 1:37 a.m., 253 19th St. SW.
Haz-Mat Incident
12:19 to 1:49 p.m., 365 31st St. SW.
Public Service
12:57 to 1:14 p.m., 1025 Wilbirn St.
3:55 to 4:19 p.m., 125 BrownAve.
12:46 to 12:50 a.m., 1700 Grove St.
