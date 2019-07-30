Diaper Days
Jacqueline Davis signs up for free diapers July 15 at the Paris Pregnancy Center at Diaper Days.

 By Kim Cox kim.cox@theparisnews.com

Paris Pregnancy Center, thanks to a $1,000 donation from State Farm, will hold another Diaper Days giveaway on Aug. 12. 

The insurance group will present a check beforehand to the healthcare organization at 8:45 a.m. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center will give free diapers to pregnant women or families with children in diapers. 

The center is at 500 E. Houston in Paris.

 

