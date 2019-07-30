Paris Pregnancy Center, thanks to a $1,000 donation from State Farm, will hold another Diaper Days giveaway on Aug. 12.
The insurance group will present a check beforehand to the healthcare organization at 8:45 a.m. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center will give free diapers to pregnant women or families with children in diapers.
The center is at 500 E. Houston in Paris.
