Steve Sharp, 63, of Heath, Texas, died on July 13, 2019.
He was born in Paris, Texas, on Nov. 28, 1955.
Steve received his MD from UTMB-Galveston, later working as a cardiologist in Rowlett, Texas for the last 30 years.
In Galveston, Steve met and married his wife of 38 years, Shirley Sharp. Steve was passionate about his family, his patients and the outdoors. He set an example for everyone around him, to work hard and always strive for the best, to learn other people’s stories, to appreciate the sounds of nature, to cook a great steak, to sit and watch the ducks come in, to catch a fish and have a mean fish fry, to never stop reading, to be proud of others and to have a strong moral and ethical compass.
From the Amazon to Alaska to El Salto, Steve formed lasting memories with his wife, children and friends. Whether in a duck blind or in a bass boat, Steve took great joy in teaching others to love and respect the outdoors, especially his grandchildren. He was a steward of lands and wildlife, and he shared this passion with his family and friends in East Texas. We will continue to know and see him in the sights and sounds and smells of Texas.
Steve is survived by his wife, Shirley Sharp; children, Alicia, Stephenie and JB; his grandchildren, Rowan and Evan; his mother, Jane Sharp White; siblings, Susan and Cindy.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jim Beauchamp Sharp.
We are grateful for the everlasting friendships Dad had through the years, especially his friendship with his childhood best friend, John Bassano.
To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at sparkmanrichardson.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to one of Steve’s favorite organizations, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.
A memorial will be held for immediate family in the future.
