Beautiful morning, Red River Valley!
Cold and clear, that's how we'll kick off the month of November. The 4:30 a.m. temperature was 28 degrees in Paris, and that's cold enough that Choctaw County and Red River County will remain under a freeze warning until 9 a.m. Of course, Lamar, Delta and Fannin counties were under a freeze warning yesterday morning as temperatures fell to 32 degrees just before daybreak, and meteorologists typically issue a freeze warning for the year's first freeze. Still, it is cold outside, so grab a coat if you're going anywhere.
As the day wears on, the cold, dry air mass overhead will move east and southerly winds will return. That warmer air will help our sunny skies in warming things up. The forecast high today is 55 degrees.
The cold front will get a boost overnight from a mid-level low, which will drop overnight temperatures again to near freezing. We will stay dry and there will be little in the way of cloud cover to help trap any daytime heating, so expect an overnight low of about 36.
That will be our weather pattern for the next few days as Saturday will warm to about 56 under sunny skies, then drop to 35 overnight before heating back up to near 60 for a sunny Sunday. Rain chances won't return until Monday, but hey, there's a whole weekend between us and Monday.
Stay warm, and enjoy your Friday start to November!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.