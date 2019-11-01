Beautiful morning, Red River Valley!

Cold and clear, that's how we'll kick off the month of November. The 4:30 a.m. temperature was 28 degrees in Paris, and that's cold enough that Choctaw County and Red River County will remain under a freeze warning until 9 a.m. Of course, Lamar, Delta and Fannin counties were under a freeze warning yesterday morning as temperatures fell to 32 degrees just before daybreak, and meteorologists typically issue a freeze warning for the year's first freeze. Still, it is cold outside, so grab a coat if you're going anywhere.

As the day wears on, the cold, dry air mass overhead will move east and southerly winds will return. That warmer air will help our sunny skies in warming things up. The forecast high today is 55 degrees.

The cold front will get a boost overnight from a mid-level low, which will drop overnight temperatures again to near freezing. We will stay dry and there will be little in the way of cloud cover to help trap any daytime heating, so expect an overnight low of about 36.

Next Week Outlook.jpg

The first part of next week looks largely dry, outside of a few showers across portions of East and Central Texas on Tuesday. The better rain chances arrive late next week along with another cold front. Details are still a little unclear at this time and it is advised that you check back for details as we update the forecast.

That will be our weather pattern for the next few days as Saturday will warm to about 56 under sunny skies, then drop to 35 overnight before heating back up to near 60 for a sunny Sunday. Rain chances won't return until Monday, but hey, there's a whole weekend between us and Monday.

Stay warm, and enjoy your Friday start to November!

Saturday Fall Back.jpg

Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night! Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2 AM Sunday, November 3rd. It would be a great time to practice your fire drill at home and replace the batteries in your smoke detectors and NOAA Weather Radio! Sunrise and sunset will be an hour earlier on Sunday.

