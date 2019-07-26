Fire and Rescue

JULY 25 to JULY 26
Structure Fire. Alarm, Smoke
11:50 to 12:02 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
12:06 to 12:17 p.m., 3110 Stacy Lane.
Grass/Brush Fire
4:03 to 4:30 p.m., 5200 Bonham St.
First Responder/Paris
6:27 to 6:48 a.m., 2650 N. Main St.
7:36 to 7:45 a.m., 130 29th St. NW.
9:05 to 9:16 a.m., 510 Bonham St.
10:24 to 10:52 a.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.
1:47 to 1:53 p.m., 13th St. SE.
2:01 to 2:23 p.m., 210 Stone Ave.
2:03 to 2:10 p.m., 3150 Dogwood Lane.
3:38 to 4 p.m., 259 5th St. SW.
6:36 to 6:43 p.m., 2990 Pine Mill Road.
6:58 to 7:06 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
7:06 to 7:15 p.m., 2518 Bonham St.
8:37 to 8:56 p.m., 663 Bonham St.
9:22 to 9:33 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
1:16 to 1:38 a.m., 1575 Johnson St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
11:17 to 11:34 a.m., 1655 NE Loop 286.
7:59 to 8:18 p.m., 13000 FR 79.
Public Service
5:43 to 5:57 p.m., 24th St. Bonham Street.
