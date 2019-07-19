Officers said they arrested a woman Thursday for Class C theft below $100, evading arrest and detention after deputies responded to a shoplifting call at the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue.
Officers said they found the woman in a parking lot, and she started running and hiding from them. The woman was identified as Estajia Hicks.
Police said Hicks had five outstanding warrants for her arrest in addition to the theft and evasion charges. Hicks was arrested on warrants for aggravated robbery, theft of property below $750, assault by threat, failure to appear and failure to display a driver's license. Hicks was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where she was detained this morning on $1,000 bond, according to online records.
Police investigate vehicle burglaries
Officers said they are investigating vehicle burglaries in the 3300 block and the 3500 block of Northeast Loop 286. Officers said the windows were broken and purses were stolen from the vehicles.
Calls for Service: Paris police responded to 159 calls for service and arrested five people Thursday and Friday.
