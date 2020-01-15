WASHINGTON—Following severe weather in North Texas this October, U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) today sent a letter to President Trump requesting that the Federal Emergency Management Agency expedite its review of the damage and that the Trump Administration support Governor Abbott’s request for a federal disaster declaration.
They wrote: “The Governor and local officials have informed us that the losses and property damage in these counties are of a magnitude that is beyond the response capabilities of the state and local government…We encourage FEMA to complete its review in a timely fashion so Texans impacted by the storms can promptly receive the Federal disaster assistance needed to recover.”
“We respectfully urge you to support this request and provide any and all emergency measures afforded by the approval of a disaster declaration. We stand prepared to assist you in any way possible to ensure prompt evaluation of this request.”
A copy of the letter can be viewed here.
