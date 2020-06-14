Paris police responded to a welfare concern at 7:32 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Cherry Street. The complainant said a person was asleep inside a vehicle in the roadway.
Officers made contact with 19-year-old Kalabe James Brown. It was found that the vehicle had been reported as stolen in Choctaw County, Oklahoma.
Brown was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 95 calls for service and arrested one person Thursday.
