Gorgeous Friday morning, Red River Valley! 

Hopefully Lamar County kiddos had a great first day at school Thursday. The second day of school brings similar weather — sunny skies, a high temperature near 97 degrees, with a heat index value as high as 102, and a south wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight will be clear with a low near 76.

To be honest, that's pretty much the forecast through Tuesday. So you better have plans to get out and enjoy the weekend because it's going to be a great one for it.

Have a great Friday!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

