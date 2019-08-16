Gorgeous Friday morning, Red River Valley!
Hopefully Lamar County kiddos had a great first day at school Thursday. The second day of school brings similar weather — sunny skies, a high temperature near 97 degrees, with a heat index value as high as 102, and a south wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight will be clear with a low near 76.
To be honest, that's pretty much the forecast through Tuesday. So you better have plans to get out and enjoy the weekend because it's going to be a great one for it.
Have a great Friday!
